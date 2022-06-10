KEENE N.H. — During a campaign stop in Keene, shortly after filing her candidacy for a second term in Congress, Sen. Maggie Hassan pointed out that all five of the Republicans who hope to unseat her are men.
"And all of them say that if they are elected, they would vote to ban abortion, and to defund Planned Parenthood," said Hassan. "And they have made very clear that if they are elected, they will take away a woman's most basic fundamental freedoms. They apparently think that women have neither the capacity nor the conscience to make their own critical decisions about some of the most complex and difficult choices about our health and our lives that we have to make."
Hassan said that all five of her potential opponents, if sent to Washington, D.C., will march in lockstep with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
"Unfortunately, what we're seeing right now in Washington is partisan politicians who are overruling the majority on issue after issue after issue to promote what's really a corporate, special interest, anti-choice agenda," she said. "What we're seeing in Washington is a McConnell agenda that blocks the suspension of the gas tax, and that blocks progress on lowering the cost of prescription drugs. And let me be clear that all of my opponents in this race are showing and telling us that they will vote with Mitch McConnell, they will say yes to Mitch McConnell, they will do the bidding of Big Pharma and Big Oil. They are not listening to the people of New Hampshire. They will listen to the special interests that Mitch McConnell supports and they will pursue their agenda."
Hassan also urged those in attendance to work hard to flip the New Hampshire Executive Council, which currently seats four Republicans and one Democrat -- Cinde Warmington in District 2, which includes Keene and towns along the Connecticut River in southern New Hampshire.
"Thank Cindi for standing up courageously for public education, standing up for an economy that works for everybody and standing up for a woman's right to make her own health care choices."
Warmington said the current council is "so out of touch" with the values of the Granite State that it turned down $27 million in vaccine funding just as booster and pediatric vaccines were being released.
"And they chose then to turn it down because they decided they wanted to make a political point about how they didn't believe in vaccines," she said.
When the four Republican members defunded Planned Parenthood and when they put a climate-change denier in charge of the Department of Energy and someone who doesn't believe in public schools in charge of the Department of Education, "they put politics over people," Hassan said.
"I really, really believe in our democracy," she said. "This is really what this election is about; are we going to have a democracy where everybody has a voice? Are we going to have an economy that works for everybody, and are our daughters going to have the same rights and freedoms as everybody else. That's what this is about. We have a tough election ahead of us. The stakes are really, really high. But it is also a very winnable election."
"I was in the state Senate with the Senator and I was with her as a senator when she was governor," said Molly Kelly, who represented Cheshire County for 10 years. "I know who she is. I know her values. And she cares so deeply about the people of New Hampshire and nobody works harder than Senator Hassan has."
Women need advocates more than ever in the halls of power, said Donovan Fentor, of Keene, who is running for the seat being vacated by N.H. State Senator Jay Kahn.
"I've advocated for women's rights and women's reproductive justice for six years, you can look at my record for that," said Fenton, who's represented Keene in the N.H. House of Representatives since 2016.
1 of 13
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., holds a meet and greet in Keene, N.H., after filing papers for her reelection in Concord, N.H., on Friday, June 10, 2022.
A team installs a new monument with a plaque on the Brattleboro Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to correct the incomplete information on the Civil War statue. The new monument was created by Abbiati Monument.