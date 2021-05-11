MONTPELIER — Younger Vermonters are anticipated to join those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines very soon.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said the state plans to immediately open vaccination registration up to 12- to 15-year-olds once the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves use for the age group. The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for younger adolescents Monday and he anticipates a decision from the CDC this week.
In addition to regular clinics, schools will offer the vaccine to the younger age group in Vermont. At the governor’s regular Tuesday news conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Smith said more than 40 schools are preparing to house clinics and the state is seeking more Pfizer doses for the effort.
With the FDA’s greenlight for allowing shots to be administered to younger adolescents, Health Commissioner Mark Levine anticipates many campers or participants could get their first dose before summer programming begins.
COVID-19 testing also is considered an important tool in keeping the virus out of summer camps and programs.
“As we move steadily towards normal, we’ve engaged schools, summer programs, summer camps in planning with us for a summer designed to re-engage Vermont’s kids in recreation, enrichments, apprenticeships, internships and even summer jobs,” Vermont Chief Prevention Officer Monica Hutt said. “This summer in particular we asked our summer programs to step up and partner with us to create more opportunities, more available slots and to serve more kids in more areas of the state.”
Hutt said like surveillance testing done at schools, those at summer programming will be voluntary, free and conducted with consent from guardians.
Within a couple of weeks, eligible camps can sign up for testing. Hutt said the recommended testing frequency will be determined by the Vermont Department of Health and training will be provided at no costs to the programs.
Last week, Dummerston-based Green Mountain Camp for Girls Director Billie Slade wanted to know if testing would made accessible to camps as they had been for schools.
“We are very excited that camp can happen this year but there is lots of concern about how to handle testing of staff and campers since there will be coming and goings, at least on a weekly basis,” she said in an email to the Reformer. “In a little over a month, there will be thousands of campers and camp staff headed to summer camps, both residential and day camp programs and there is a definite need for organized support from the state for testing to ensure these can be run safely.”
Hutt said testing opportunities through the state will be open to all camps. She counted about 480 sites on a map developed by Vermont Afterschool showing which programs have made it known to the nonprofit that they would be open this summer.
Regarding whether vaccination clinics might be offered at summer camps or programs, Levine said he doesn’t believe much strategizing on camps had been completed yet but the goal would be to have anyone eligible vaccinated with at least one dose ahead of opening.
Pop-up vaccination clinics are scheduled locally at Windham Town Offices on May 17, the Winhall Fire Department and the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad on May 18, Deerfield Valley Rescue in Wilmington on May 19 and Searsburg Town Offices on May 20. Smith said the state is planning to host clinics for employees at workplaces and restaurants in upcoming weeks.
Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said the United States “crept closer” this week to having 50 percent of its population administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday afternoon, the number stood at 46 percent.
“Consequently, the country is seeing vast improvement in cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Pieciak said. “In Vermont, we are fortunately far ahead of the national average with over 60 percent of our population having received at least one dose and as a result, we are seeing even better trends in our state.”
Vermont has the second lowest number of cases per capita in the country, Pieciak said. He credited vaccination efforts for saving about 190 lives in the state so far.
Vermont is “far ahead” of the national average when it comes to vaccinating those 30 and older and slightly above when it comes to 30 and younger, Pieciak said. Last week, the state was below the national average on the younger group.
The goal of administering at least one dose to 60 percent of Vermont’s population by June 1 was reached Tuesday. According to the CDC, the state is currently at 61.9 percent.
Gov. Phil Scott is considering “accelerating” plans for reopening sectors of the economy.
“But to do that,” he said, “we will need to vaccinate a lot more people than are registered.”
Vermont reported 390 new COVID-19 cases last week, a decrease of 146. Hospitalizations related to the virus have dropped by 17 percent in the last seven days and 29 percent in the last 14 days in the state. Two fatalities in May were attributed to the virus in Vermont.
Pieciak said fewer deaths in the state are anticipated this month than earlier months. He expects as few as five and as many as 15.
Saturday’s case count was initially reported as six on Sunday but it was later revised to 25 due to a reporting delay, Levine said.
“I do hope and expect we eventually will have days with single-digit case counts but we’re not quite there yet,” he said.