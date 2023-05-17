BENNINGTON — The Manchester Community Library and the Bennington Museum announce the Second Community Conversation on June 7, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Bennington Museum. The emerging Community Conversation series connects nonprofit organizations in Southern Vermont.
The new executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, Susan Evans McClure, will discuss collaborations, initiatives and funding opportunities. Following her talk, there will be a question and answer period, breakout networking sessions and a happy hour hosted by the Bennington Museum.
“The Bennington Museum is pleased to be participating in this initiative along with MCL in bringing together the wide-ranging nonprofits from our area to share ideas, inspire collaboration and have an opportunity to meet peers and contemporaries," said Martin Mahoney, executive director of The Bennington Museum.
“Thanks to Martin and his team, it's excellent news that the next program in our quarterly Community Conversation series is at the Bennington Museum. We are all building vital connections and relationships among Southern Vermont nonprofits through these events,” added Ed Surjan, executive director of the Manchester Community Library.
Bennington Museum engages and transforms visitors and the community by connecting them to the region’s diverse arts, rich history, and culture of innovation. Visit benningtonmuseum.org for more information.
The Vermont Arts Council's mission is to cultivate and advance the arts and creativity throughout Vermont.
Manchester Community Library is open to all as an inspiring gathering place for the community, providing opportunities and resources for personal enrichment and growth. Visit mclvt.org or call 802-362-2607 for current hours and programs.