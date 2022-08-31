The Vermont Arts Council's Artist Development Grants application deadline is Tuesday.
The grants support artists at all stages of their careers and can fund activities that enhance mastery of an artist’s craft or skills or that increase the viability of an artist's business. Funding might also support aspects of the creation of new work when the activity allows the grantee to accept a rare and important opportunity. Grant amounts range from $250 to $2,000.
Eligible expenses for such activities include, but are not limited to advanced study of technique or practice with a mentor; attending a professional conference to build business or artistic skills or knowledge; contracting professional services including photographic documentation of work, contract preparation or business incorporation, creation of accounting systems, developing e-commerce on a website, creation of marketing materials, etc.; marketing, planning, purchasing some materials or renting studio space to create new exhibitions or performances; and travel within the U.S.
Applications are evaluated in three areas: artistic excellence, merit and effect. Priority is given to first time grantees and proposals for rare or unique opportunities.
Vermont artists must be at least 18 years of age and have been residents of Vermont for a minimum of one year prior to the application deadline and are residents at the time the award is granted. There are other requirements for individual artists and artist groups.
For information on the grants, visit vermontartscouncil.org/artistdevelopment.