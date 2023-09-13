BENNINGTON — Vermont Arts Exchange is thrilled to partner with Beheard.world to present three special events that are open and free to the public, at Bennington’s Monument Arts and Cultural Center at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington.
Beheard.world is a racially diverse collective of Boston performing artists, filmmakers and educators committed to utilizing the arts to make positive change. They create live performances, documentary films and workshops in response to expressed community needs that advance social justice and combat racism. For more information about this group, visit www.beheard.world.
The first event, "Invisible Imprints," at 7 p.m. Sept. 21, is a moving film that shares the experiences of Beheard.world’s 13 dancers and poets as they toured from Jackson, Missisippi, to Chicago, Illinois, exploring America’s racial history and its impact on them as artists and activists. Join the director and dancers from the film for an audience Q & A afterward.
Next, is an Afro Dance Workshop on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join Berkshire Dance Theatre and renowned Beheard.world dancer, Carven Bernadeau, to learn the basics of Afro, hip-hop and house steps. This workshop is designed for beginner through advanced dancers ages 10 and up.
The Boston Globe calls the final event, "Suite Talk," “A moving performance not to be missed.” All are invited on Sept. 23 at 7 pm for this feature-length piece, rooted in the belief that no cultural, musical or choreographic styles are mutually exclusive.
The piece demonstrates that social change occurs when many people change themselves by seeing the world through the eyes of “the other.” The work encourages a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. It shows the connection between vulnerability, overcoming fear and empathy in creating a kind of flow that can coalesce into making personal and, ultimately, societal changes. The work is followed by a facilitated discussion.
To sign up for the free workshops or for more info, contact Anna Myer at 617-513-9314 or annamyer@comcast.net.
All three events are funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.