NORTHFIELD — Clutch hitting by Sully Beers of South Burlington led a Game 1 comeback and a 10-run inning broke open the nightcap to lift Vermont to a doubleheader sweep over New Hampshire in the recent Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University’s Garrity Field. Vermont came back in the top of the seventh to win the opener, 9-7, and then cruised to a 19-4 victory in the sequel. The sweep was just the second in six classics since the border rivalry in its current format was renewed in 2015.
Beers' two-run double capped a three-run rally with two outs in the seventh to capture the lid-lifter. He added another run-scoring double in Vermont’s 10-run second inning in the second game to pick up Most Valuable Player honors for the Green Mountain State. Dominic Van Laere-Nutting of Fall Mountain Regional was the Most Valuable Player for New Hampshire after a strong two games at the plate, reaching base four times in six trips going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two runs scored, a stolen base and two RBI.
The first game, a back and forth affair, opened with strong pitching from hurlers bound for NCAA Division I programs. Tyler Hicks (White Mountain Regional) who is heading to Maine, and Manhattan College-bound Ollie Pudvar (Champlain Valley) for Vermont. In the first three frames, Hicks allowed two hits and a walk, one earned run and four strikeouts while Pudvar set down the side in order in the first with two strikeouts.
In the two games, all 18 players for Vermont reached base at least once, with 13 different players having at least one hit. Brattleboro's Alex "Moose" Bingham and Turner "Cowboy" Clews each played for the Green Mountain Boys.
The classic returned to action after a two-year absence. Vermont’s team is from all four divisions (64 schools) and the team from the higher-populated Granite State is made up from its Divisions 2, 3 and 4.