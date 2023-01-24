The Vermont Humanities Council's “First Wednesday” series is offering a selection of three livestreamed online events, all to be presented at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 on the Zoom online conference platform.
The events include:
“Haymaking, Barns, and Farm Memories,” presented by the Manchester Community Library. In his book “The Haymakers: A Chronicle of Five Farm Families,” author Steven Hoffbeck shows that haymaking was more than just harvesting grass, alfalfa, and clover. It was about toil, fears, and the fragile nature of human life. Anyone who grew up on a farm — or wishes they had grown up on a farm — will enjoy the insights and humor of this multimedia presentation.
“Are Your City’s Monuments Worthy? Take the Quiz!” presented by Brownell Library of Essex Junction. Many communities recently have questioned the value of long-standing monuments. These debates can strike at the heart of history and memory. Seeking dialogue instead of a shouting match, author Raffi Andonian suggests four simple questions for communities to consider as they evaluate historic sites, famous figures, and public monuments.
“What is Trauma Informed Journalism?” presented by the Rutland Free Library. Trauma-informed journalist and essayist Lori Yearwood explores what it means to be a trauma-informed journalist when reporting on difficult topics. Having experienced homelessness herself, she suggests key ideas to keep in mind as journalists engage with populations who face dire situations and systemic poverty.
Registration is available at Vermont Humanities Council’s website, at vermonthumanities.org/programs/attend/first-wednesdays/library-schedules/virtual/