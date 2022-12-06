SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law School, now named Vermont Law and Graduate School, celebrated its 50th year on Monday. The school was incorporated in 1972, and the first classes were held in summer 1973 in the old South Royalton schoolhouse that would become the iconic Debevoise Hall, the centerpiece of campus still.
Vermont Law and Graduate School was the first law school established in Vermont and remains the only one in the state.
From its first class of 113 law students, the institution has grown into a nationally recognized law and graduate school, with an extensive catalog of in-person, hybrid and online courses. The school’s renowned environmental programs and the first-of-its-kind restorative justice program draw students from around the world.
This July the school’s name was changed from Vermont Law School to Vermont Law and Graduate School, bringing with it exciting additions including the Vermont School for the Environment and a long-term growth plan led by President Rod Smolla.
“It is an honor to serve at the helm of Vermont Law and Graduate School as we celebrate a half century since the founding of this institution,” Smolla said. “In the past five decades, we have empowered our students to put their law and master’s degrees to real work, advocating for the environment, advancing restorative justice principles and creating positive change in the world.”
"We are thrilled to celebrate the founding of our beloved institution and pause to acknowledge the amazingly unique alumni who have traveled its halls — all of whom continue to reach higher levels of excellence in their diverse fields,” said Meagan Munsey, alumni association president and a juris doctor graduate from the Class of 2005. “Vermont Law and Graduate School has remained loyal to its pillars of academic excellence and community, which have transcended the past five decades and will assuredly continue on as we educate the next generation of justice leaders.”
The school will officially commence its celebration of 50 years in summer 2023 with plans that include commemorative events.