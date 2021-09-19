A coalition of Vermont faith groups was holding a memorial service Sunday on the Statehouse lawn to honor Vermonters who have died of COVID-19.
Vermont Interfaith Action was hosting the 3 p.m. event, which was to include a ceremonial reading of names of each person who has died of the virus.
“We have all suffered so much during this pandemic,” Rev. Debbie Ingram, executive director of Vermont Interfaith Action, said in a statement. “This is a moment to honor those lost and to begin to heal as a community.”
Participants were encouraged to wear masks and physically distance during the event.
On Sunday, Vermont reported 210 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of more than 31,630 cases since the pandemic started. A total of 41 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 in intensive care, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 149.86 new cases per day on Sept. 3 to 203.86 new cases per day on Sept. 17. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 0.86 deaths per day on Sept. 3 to 1.57 deaths per day on Sept. 17.
The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.
The chief of Vermont’s trial courts is retiring after 17 years as a judge, including seven as chief superior judge, the state Supreme Court has announced.
Chief Judge Brian Grearson will retire Nov. 1.
“Vermont’s judiciary is a vital institution of democracy that ensures equal justice under the law,” Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber said in a statement on Friday. “Judge Grearson’s work in support of the courts has been distinctive, accruing to the benefit of every person in our great state.”
The court also said that Superior Judge Thomas A. Zonay of Hartland will succeed Grearson.
The chief superior judge supervises and oversees the administrative responsibilities of the judicial officers who serve in the state superior court and trial courts.
Zonay was appointed as a superior judge in 2007. Before being named a judge Zonay practiced law in Rutland and Woodstock for 18 years. Zonay also has served as president of the Vermont Bar Association and the New England Bar Association.
“He is a knowledgeable, hardworking and committed public servant,” Reiber said of Zonay. “I wish him all the best in his new role.”
Four new roadside markers have been installed to help tell the history of the northern Vermont town of Montgomery.
Three markers have been placed near covered bridges in the community that is sometimes known as the “covered bridge capital of Vermont,” the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation said.
The Longley, Comstock and Fuller covered bridges, built between 1863 and 1890, all follow the lattice truss design patented in 1820 by architect Ithiel Town. Restoration of the bridges over the years, largely needed because of flooding, follow the principle of design preservation using stronger trusses and salvageable materials.
The fourth marker commemorates Pratt Hall, originally constructed in 1835 as the Episcopal Union Church. In 1974 the building was sold to the Montgomery Historical Society. Since 1977 the building has served as a centerpiece for community events and gatherings.
The Vermont Roadside Historic Site Marker program was established in 1947 by the Vermont Legislature. The first markers were installed in 1949.
Currently there are 295 markers in production or placed throughout Vermont. One Vermont roadside marker has been erected in Virginia to commemorate Vermonters who fought at the battle of Cedar Creek during the Civil War.
The hospital in St. Albans is seeking approval to build a $7.5 million expansion of its emergency department.
The Northwestern Medical Center has been considering an upgrade to its emergency department, which was built around 1989, since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, said Jonathan Billings, the hospital’s vice president of community relations. COVID-19 has clearly exacerbated the need, Billing’s told the St. Albans Messenger earlier this month.
The emergency currently has curtained treatment bays to separate patients.
“If you have someone with active COVID-19, you can’t put them in a curtained treatment bay,” he said.
The expansion would eliminate such use by updating those areas to increase patient privacy and safety and to better limit the spread of infectious airborne diseases, such as COVID-19, through additional air quality controlled rooms, Billings told the newspaper.
The expansion would add six emergency department treatment stations, bringing the total to 20. About 2,400 square feet would be added and and 6,800 square feet of existing space would be renovated.
— The Associated Press