BRATTLEBORO — Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, is sponsoring an Iftar meal on Sunday for Afghanis and other Muslims living in Windham County.
The halal meal is being prepared by a group of women from Afghanistan and is free to those who observe Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim year, during which strict fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset.
After sunset, a meal, Iftar, is served.
In Afghanistan, the fast is traditionally broken with dates and shorwa, a stew consisting of meat, kidney beans, chickpeas and vegetables, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
The Sunday Iftar is being organized by Sohaila Nebizada and Mustafa Janati.
To request a meal, email sohailanebizada1997@gmail.com.
Meals will be available by delivery or for pick up.