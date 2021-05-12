Vaccination registration will open to Vermonters ages 12 to 15 Thursday, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s action late Wednesday authorizing use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for this age group.
The Food & Drug Administration authorized this emergency use of the vaccine earlier this week. On Wednesday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices overwhelmingly recommended, and the CDC approved, this use of the vaccine, based on clinical trial data that found it to be safe and effective.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said the vaccine has now passed the same safety benchmarks for this younger age group as it did for aged 16 and older.
Appointments for the 12 to 15 age group can be made as soon as 8:15 a.m. Thursday by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Parents or caregivers can create an account, or use their existing account, and add a child as a dependent. Those making appointments will only see clinics with the Pfizer vaccine. If you need assistance, you can call 855-722-7878. Parental/caregiver consent is required for vaccination of this age group. Consent can be given as part of the online registration process or at a clinic in person.
The Health Department is working in partnership with the Agency of Education to offer school-based clinics with daytime and evening hours. These clinics will be updated in the vaccine registration system as soon as they are scheduled, and a listing can be found at the Agency of Education’s website.