SUNDERLAND — To understand the thrill of local skiing, let’s go back in time — oh, 500 million years or so, to when Vermont had coastal property to the East.
Micro-continents, including one called Avalon, slammed into us from the East, pushing up what became the Green Mountain range. Without these incomprehensibly massive and slow movements ages ago, skiers today could not fly down open slopes, drop into glades, feel stomachs churn, chafe cheeks numbed from the wind and sense the body thrum with giddiness.
Maybe skiing is a dance, and the mountain always leads, as the saying goes. But in the spectrum of downhill sport, freestyle skiing gives the mountain a good run for its money. Freestyle used to be called hot-dogging, but now it’s an Olympic sport that includes several disciplines, including moguls and half-pipes. Aerials, one of the disciplines, calls for launching off a ramp (3-foot-plus jumps), and hurtling into somersaults and twists; competitors are athletic whirling dervishes in control of themselves and, for a moment, gravity. To get to an elite level in this demanding and exhilarating sport, to tap into the thrill, but push forward the sport’s modern expression, skiers need elite coaches.
Sunderland resident Matt Gnoza is certainly one.
Gnoza was not born into skiing. Hailing from the flatlands of Massachusetts (the age-old Avalon), Gnoza first skied in New Hampshire as a child and begged his non-skiing parents to let him go to a skiing summer camp on a glacier at Mount Hood. To be close to skiing, he attended Vermont’s Green Mountain College. (Since it’s now defunct, Gnoza wonders if he still has a college degree.)
He realized that he was not an Olympic caliber skier, so he said his goodbyes to his coach at Killington.
“About a week later I got a call: ‘Hey, have you ever thought about coaching?’”
“‘Nope, not at all.’”
His coach knew what to do to lure him, a poor college student: “She dangled the Killington season’s pass in front of me.”
“I’ll be there tomorrow,” he said.
On weekends, he coached. After graduating in 1995, he was asked to coach full-time, and Gnoza said to his parents, “I’m going to do this coaching one year — that’s it.”
He worked with eight entry level or B-level athletes everyday. The group competed well, and as they moved up the ranks, an opening emerged, and Gnoza moved up the ranks, too.
“Four to six years later, I’m still climbing the ranks — again, I was only supposed to do this one year.”
The coach who had hired Gnoza went to work for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the governing body for the U.S. Olympic ski team, and Killington asked if he would head its program.
“That was unheard of for a 24-year-old to be the head of an entire program. They took a chance on me.” He worked on all aspects of the program — moguls, Alpine, freestyle.
In 2014, he was approached to apply for a position at U.S. Ski and Snowboard, and, after initially resisting, he put in an application and was selected within a week to be development moguls coach for the national team. He found he didn’t like that job and was all set to quit, when he was called into the office. He had the passing thought that he was being fired.
Instead, he was offered the head coach position, which he held from 2015 until 2022. About living in Park City, Utah, he said, “Skiing was great, Park City was great, but there was always something that didn’t feel like home to me.”
He felt a pull back to Vermont.
Part of the pull was romantic. He met his future second wife, Molly Healey, on a ski lift at Stratton Mountain. She’s an open-to-close, “first chair to last chair” skier. “In all my years of coaching, I had lost some of my passion. It [had become] a job. … Skiing with Molly reminded me of why I did it.”
Then COVID hit. When the World Cup was canceled, Gnoza found himself in Sweden thinking, “I’m not sure just where I’m supposed to go.” He called Molly, who picked him up in Boston and brought him back to her house here. “I’m not going to leave Vermont again,” he resolved.
In the middle of a bomb cyclone in March 2022, Molly and Matt Gnoza married — on the slopes, of course, at Bromley. They did have to relocate to a relatively calm spot on the mountain, but bomb cyclone or not, with Molly there was no question they were going ahead with the on-slope wedding.
After he resigned his Olympic coaching position, Gnoza accepted the position of U.S. Ski and Snowboard's freestyle sport director, which allows him to be based here, scouting and supporting future talent. What distinguishes someone of Olympic caliber? “Passion” is at the heart of it to Gnoza.
“[D]ragging yourself out there when it’s 10 below, skiing on the ice, skiing in the rain, sleet and snow — it’s those things that I see athletes call upon in the Olympics. ... Can you be at the start gate, can you smile, can you say, “This is what I do?’ ... I see the most success in athletes that look the most relaxed.”
A passion of his own is seeing kids go through programs and become lifelong skiers with a love for the sport. He takes just as much pride in coaching athletes that might not have the “DNA” to make the Olympics, but nonetheless give their all. One of the great things in life is seeing “an athlete do something for the first time.” He sees that often the passion for skiing can transfer to a career — the desire to excel in law or medicine, for example.
Thinking over his career to date, he takes special pride in his athletes winning the 2022 FIS Freestyle Nations Cup, (making the U.S. the best freestyle team in the world), and being named freestyle coach of the year in 2003 and again in 2018.
Having skied at many of the top destinations around the world, he cites his top three skiing sites: Snowbird — because of the “light, puffy powder [there that] always feels good under your skis”; Killington — because of his 25-year history there; and Bromley — because of its small hometown feel. (He likes that at Bromley you can ski for an hour, drop into the lodge for coffee, make calls, answer emails and go back out to ski.)
Implied in singling out Killington and Bromley is something more than the height and grandeur of the mountain, created in tectonic shifts millions of years ago. For Gnoza, the scale of the place and the people make for a powerful human connection. Urging young people to excel in these elements has become his life's work.
“We like to think it’s coaching,” he says with a smile, referring to skiers’ successes, “but it’s not.” Many skiers and fellow coaches might smile back and — when it comes to his own contributions — disagree. The coach brings that undefinable extra that helps athletes excel — on the slopes and off.
Oh, and one final tip: “Commit to the outside ski.”