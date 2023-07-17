PUTNEY — Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Exit 4 Sunoco that occurred Sunday night at 11:30 p.m.
According to information from the State Police, two men entered the store and displayed a firearm to the employee on shift. The two men left with money and items from the store.
One of the suspects, according to surveillance stills, has a cast or bandage on their left hand and wrist.
Anyone who might have information should contact the State Police at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.