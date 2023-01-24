BRATTLEBORO — The Vermontitude video podcast No. 11 is now live, as Fish chats with Reformer reporter Bob Audette about the Kevin Parker murder trial verdict, the Vermont Judiciary's request for more than $6 million to update its IT infrastructure, and the reopening of the Guilford Country Store under new ownership.
