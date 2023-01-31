BRATTLEBORO — The Vermontitude video podcast No. 12 is now live, as Fish chats with Reformer reporters Chris Mays and Bob Audette about no-cause evictions, downtown public toilets, a citizens petition to audit Guilford's finances, and students having their voices heard from Brattleboro to Twin Valley.
Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
The podcast will air Tuesdays mid-morning each week.
Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.