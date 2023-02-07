BRATTLEBORO — The Vermontitude video podcast No. 13 is now live, as Fish chats with Brattleboro Select Board candidates Jessica Gelter, Spoon Agave and Franz Reichsman about the upcoming election and the various issues facing Brattleboro.
