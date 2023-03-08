BRATTLEBORO — In this episode, Fish talks with Erin Scaggs from The Stone Church, Logan O’Grady-Snow from Planned Parenthood, and Shari (off-camera) from Women's Freedom Center about local concerts, events, activities and programming centered around Women's History Month.
Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
The podcast will normally air Tuesdays mid-morning each week (this week it is airing Wednesday, because of Tuesday's election).
Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.