BRATTLEBORO — In this episode, Fish talks with Reformer reporters Bob Audette and Chris Mays about a variety of issues, including a drug bust at a notorious Brattleboro residence, a contempt charge levied against a major figure in the Vermont Bread closure, the return of in-person Town Meetings, and the death of a well-known local artist and musician.
Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
The podcast will normally air Tuesdays mid-morning each week (this week it is airing Wednesday, because of Tuesday's election).
Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.