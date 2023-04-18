BRATTLEBORO — In this episode, Fish talks with Reformer reporter Chris Mays about a vigil to honor a slain homeless shelter coordinator for Groundworks Collaborative, Brattleboro's triumph in a national "Strong Town" competition, and legislation that will give Brattleboro youth the right to vote.
