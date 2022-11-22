Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  
VTude_ScottSparks_Thumb.png

BRATTLEBORO — The Vermontitude video podcast No. 3 is now live, featuring a seriously buzzworthy chat about canna-business. Featured guest is Scott Sparks, owner of Vermont Hempicurean and the Vermont Bud Barn, and host is Peter "Fish" Case.

Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.

The podcast will airs Tuesdays mid-morning each week.

Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio. 