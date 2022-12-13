BRATTLEBORO — The Vermontitude video podcast No. 6 is now live, featuring a chat with Fish and Bob Audette, who covers local news for the Brattleboro Reformer. Topics range from the capture of the I-91 bandit, the fire that claimed the life of McNeill's Brewery owner Ray McNeill, and the squashing of a subpoena served on the Vermont State Police in a case of alleged road rage homicide in Rockingham.
Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
The podcast will air Tuesdays mid-morning each week.
Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.