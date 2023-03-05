MONTPELIER — Vermont’s child welfare system strives to promote the safety and well-being of children, youth and families. Act 129 of 2022 created the Office of the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate to add transparency and accountability to state systems. This office will center racial justice and uplift the voices of children, youth, and families impacted by child welfare, juvenile justice, and related mental health systems.
The Oversight Commission on Children, Youth, and Families announced the appointment of Matthew Bernstein as the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate by Gov. Phil Scott. As director of Vermont’s first Office of the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate, Bernstein has extensive experience advocating for those impacted by the child welfare system and has demonstrated the ability to work with state agencies, legislature, advocates, and the community, the commission said.
“I am honored to be Vermont’s first Advocate”, said Bernstein in a press release. “I look forward to setting up an office that will create lasting, positive change for children, youth, and families. Ultimately, our success will be measured by positive outcomes that improve the lives of Vermonters. I deeply appreciate the work that went into the creation of this office and looks forward to listening and learning to Vermonters invested in child, youth, and family well-being.”
He began his post on Feb. 27. As he sets up this office, he will convene an Advisory Council of stakeholders who have been impacted by child welfare services and will hire a Deputy Advocate.
“This position is long overdue in Vermont,” said Nate Farnham, a member of the Oversight Commission who grew up in the foster care system. “Youth in care will now have a direct voice in our state’s government for advocacy.”
Updates on the implementation of the Office of the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate will be posted at twitter.com/vtadvocate.