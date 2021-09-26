VERNON — Vernon’s new town administrator is no stranger to the town that hosted a nuclear power plant for more than 40 years.
“As the assistant town administrator in Winchester [N.H.], which was in the safety zone, I went to a lot of meetings on decommissioning,” said Shelly Walker, who took over from Wendy Harrison, interim town administrator, on Aug. 30. “At the time, I was very concerned for Vernon, losing a huge chunk of its budget without having Vermont Yankee fund a lot of what was going on in town.”
But with Northstar ahead of schedule decommissioning the site, Walker said Vernon is well-positioned for the future.
NorthStar has informally indicated to the town that following decommissioning, which it believes will be completed by 2026, and release of the site for unrestricted use by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, it will turn over control of the site, with the exception of a secure area surrounding the pads on which casks of spent nuclear fuel are stored, to the town for redevelopment purposes. The Vernon Planning Commission has been working on a redevelopment plan with Stevens & Associates for the site, which includes multiple uses such as industrial, recreational, agricultural and housing. The plan is being finalized and will soon be posted on the town website.
Walker said this is an exciting time to be Vernon’s town administrator, though she has a lot of routine, day-to-day stuff to take care of, especially meeting with all the department heads and the Select Board to work on the budget.
She’s also been meeting with town residents and has an open door policy if anyone wants to just drop in and discuss their concerns.
“I am super excited to collaborate and work together with everyone,” she said.
Walker is Vernon’s fifth town administrator since the beginning of 2020.
In addition to serving in Winchester from 2013 to 2016, she’s spent the past five years working at the Brattleboro Retreat as a patient financial counselor. She has also worked as a classroom aide, a computer classroom assistant, and a software instructor in the Winchester school system. She has an associates degree in paralegal studies from Newbury College in Brookline, Mass.
“We look forward to working with Ms. Walker as she helps us navigate the changing world of municipal government,” stated Vernon Selectboard Chairwoman Sandra Harris in a news release announcing the hire. “Her town experience will be valuable as she steps into the role.”
Walker lives in Surry, N.H., but she said she is dedicated to Vernon and its residents.
“I plan on staying around for a while,” she said.