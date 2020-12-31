Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — VFW Auxiliary 1034 hosted a drive-through Christmas celebration for two dozen children accompanied by their parents and grandparents on Dec. 20. Although the children were not able to sit on Santa’s lap or participate in the regular activities, they were all pleased to have Santa wish them a Merry Christmas and receive a stocking, present and candy cane.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.