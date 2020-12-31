BRATTLEBORO — VFW Auxiliary 1034 hosted a drive-through Christmas celebration for two dozen children accompanied by their parents and grandparents on Dec. 20. Although the children were not able to sit on Santa’s lap or participate in the regular activities, they were all pleased to have Santa wish them a Merry Christmas and receive a stocking, present and candy cane.
