BRATTLEBORO — Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire hosted a flu vaccine clinic on Route 9 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Hilary Davis, vice president of strategy management for VHN, talked about the importance of getting the flu vaccine.
“As is the case every year, the flu virus can cause significant health issues, especially for people over the age of 65 or individuals with a compromised immune systems. Receiving the flu vaccination is a step an individual can take to reduce their own risk of severe illness,” said Davis. “With the additional risks that COVID-19 poses to our community and our health care system, individual actions such as getting vaccinated can have a big impact.”