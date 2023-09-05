WHITTINGHAM — Locals are invited to the Whitingham Free Public Library for "Visiting the Beyond," an Interactive Paranormal Presentation with Curt Strutz at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The free interactive and unique presentation will allow attendees to go on a journey like no other, as they take tours through some of the nation's most haunted locations, original photography, deep history and haunted experiences.
Strutz has been to each building and location showcased in the presentation and will dig deep into the history and haunted stories behind each property discussed. Together, the audience chooses from a menu of properties that will be lectured about that night.
With nearly 10 years of experience, Strutz has featured these lectures at hundreds of libraries and museums and has been a past guest speaker at Troy Taylor's Haunted America Conference, as well as a previous keynote headline speaker for the Illinois Paranormal Conference.
For more information, call 802-368-7506.