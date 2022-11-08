Republican Gov. Phil Scott was seeking reelection to another two years as governor of Vermont on Tuesday, facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Brenda Siegel.
Scott was expected to win a fourth two-year term in office. But despite being one of the most popular Republican governors in the country, Scott picked up his campaigning and fundraising in the last few weeks of the campaign — something he hadn’t had to do much in earlier reelection bids.
Siegel, a Newfane advocate for substance use treatment, homelessness and issues affecting lower-income Vermonters, acknowledged during her campaign that she faced an uphill fight.
Seigel was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the office, as no other candidates from the party came forward to challenge Scott, whose response to the COVID pandemic and rejection of Donald Trump earned him popularity in largely progressive Vermont. In the last two gubernatorial campaigns, Scott breezed to reelection against Christine Hallquist in 2018 and former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman in 2020.
Siegel went after Scott on his record, saying he’d fallen short of campaign pledges to make Vermont more affordable. She presented plans to address homelessness and the state’s housing crisis and emphasize harm reduction in combatting the recent rise in overdose deaths.
Scott countered that he’d made progress on housing, homelessness and workforce development, and said his goal remains lowering the tax burden on Vermonters while helping the most vulnerable. He also questioned how Siegel would propose to pay for her initiatives.
An incumbent Vermont governor hasn’t lost a reelection bid since 1962, when Philip Hoff upset F. Ray Keyser Jr. to become the state’s first Democratic governor in more than a century.
Siegel had run for statewide office twice before and finished well out of the running. She ran in the Democratic primary for governor in 2018, and for Lt. Governor in 2020.
She gained recognition by sleeping on the Statehouse steps for 27 days in fall of 2021 to restore eligibility to people who had been provided housing during the COVID pandemic.
US SENATE, US HOUSE
Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch was favored to win election to the United States Senate on Tuesday, as he faced a challenge from Republican Gerald Malloy for the seat held for decades by U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. And Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint from Brattleboro, running for Welch’s vacated spot in the U.S. House of Representatives, was widely expected to be elected Tuesday as the state’s first woman member of Congress.
Welch, of Norwich, who represented the state as its lone House member of Congress for eight two-year terms, was running against Malloy, a retired Army officer who moved to Weathersfield two years ago.
Welch easily defeated activist Issac Evans-Frantz in the Democratic primary, while Malloy surprised former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan to win the Republican nomination.
Leahy, who was first elected in 1974, announced in January that he would be stepping down after this year. That touched off political dominoes across the state, as Welch decided to run for Senate and a number of candidates, including Balint and Lt. Governor Molly Gray, sought the Democratic nomination for the vacated U.S. House seat. Balint won the nomination, and was expected to be elected Tuesday in her race against Republican Liam Madden of Bellows Falls (among others) to become the state’s first woman and first openly gay member of Congress.
“I feel so incredibly honored that I’m getting to, in all likelihood, be able to represent the state in D.C.,” Balint said in an interview with the Reformer on Monday night at Hazel in Brattleboro, where she was surrounded by supporters and local politicians.
Balint said people have come out to meet and greet events the week before the election, thanking her for running and telling her they want someone who is “clear eyed about this moment that we’re in around saving the democracy and really being in it for just regular people.
“It makes me feel like I’m on the right path,” she said.
Welch campaigned around protecting reproductive rights, fighting for veterans, and addressing climate change. Malloy, who was endorsed by former president President Donald Trump, said Welch is too liberal and said he’d fight for secure borders, gun rights and energy independence if elected.
A former state senator, Welch was elected to the U.S. House in 2006. He served eight terms, as a member of the House Committees on Energy and Commerce, Oversight and Reform, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
Leahy, the dean of the U.S. Senate, served for 48 years and is president pro tem. He chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee and is senior member of the Senate Judiciary and Agriculture committees.
Chris Mays contributed to this report.