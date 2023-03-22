BENNINGTON — Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be producing six new projects as part of its current 2023 Theatrical Season:
March 31: “When John Came Home,” by Robert Sugarman, directed by Vincent Tatro
WRTC will present this play in the style of a radio play, and it will release it live both on YouTube and the WRTC website.
Plot: 1948. World War II is over. Syracuse University in upstate New York is expanding to accommodate returning soldiers taking advantage of the GI Bill which offers them a subsidized education. On a bare stage, with minimal props, scenes shift rapidly as the six characters become involved in each other’s lives and in the Progressive Party campaign of Henry Wallace for the U.S. Presidency.
May 13, 1 to 3 p.m.: National Mental Health Awareness Month Event
At the Left Bank Gallery in North Bennington, there will be a staged reading of “Ordinary Tuesday” by local playwright JS Lillie, directed by Vincent Tatro, followed by a group talk-back about mental health lead by the director, the playwright and local clinical social workers.
This event is free to the public, recommended for 16 and over.
July 8, 6:30 p.m.: First youth theater show
“For The Soul,” directed by Lauren Biasi, is a collection of stories of kids and teens, is inspired by the series “Chicken Soup.”
There is an open call for auditions for grades 2 to 12 on April 8 at 1 to 3 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside St. Bennington.
No need to prepare anything for auditions. Material will be available to read from.
The performance is also at 115 Hillside St. and is free to the public.
Aug. 25 to 27: ‘Fuddy Meers’
“Fuddy Meers” by David Lindsay-Abaire tells the story of an amnesiac, Claire, who wakes up every morning as a blank slate, with no memory, except for her husband and teenage son, who must teach her the facts of her life. One morning, Claire is abducted by a limping, lisping man who claims her husband wants to kill her. The audience views the ensuing mayhem through the kaleidoscope of Claire’s world. The play culminates in a cacophony of revelations, proving that everything is not what it appears to be.
Performances are at 115 Hillside St., Bennington.
Nov. 18, 7 to 9 p.m.: ‘On Location’
The staged reading will be held at Second Congregational Church. Audition information TBA.
Dec. 9, 7 p.m.: Annual Snowball Holiday Variety Show
The one night-only fundraiser event at Second Congregational Church includes a variety of holiday acts, such as stories, skits and songs by local talent.
More information is available at walloomsacrivertheatre.org.