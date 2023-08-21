BRATTLEBORO — This Wednesday, Renaud Tree Care will be removing hazardous trees at the east end of Walnut Street. This work will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. During this project, Walnut Street will be closed between the 3-way intersection of Terrace, Tyler and Walnut streets, down to the area of St Michael’s Catholic Church. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org