BELLOWS FALLS — Less than an hour after the polls closed on Town Meeting Tuesday night, the Rockingham Select Board unanimously approved a state grant application to help pay for the purchase of the train station.
Voters on Tuesday, with 83 percent approval, endorsed by a 435-92 vote spending $75,000 as part of the plan, the first step toward buying the 101-year-old station and rehabilitating it with state and federal funds.
One recent estimate contained in the town's feasibility study put the total cost of purchase and rehabilitation at $4 million, but no decision has been made on the extent of the rehabilitation. Town officials hope the town's total investment will be the $75,000, with the majority of funding coming from federal transportation infrastructure grants, historic preservation funds, as well as state and federal tax credits.
Gary Fox, the town's development director, said Thursday the town would apply immediately for a $200,000 grant from the Vermont Downtown Transportation Fund.
He said the grant program is earmarked for projects in designated downtowns, and the Bellows Falls train station is located in the Bellows Falls designated downtown.
The downtown grant application will be the first of many, Fox said.
"The Downtown Transportation Fund has a grant program for projects in Designated Downtowns. The BF Train Station is in the Designated Downtown and acquisition is an eligible cost, as are improvements," Fox said Thursday.
"All of the previous and current feasibility studies, environmental assessments and planning has been Phase 1 of the project," he said. "Phase 2 is acquisition and immediate and urgent rehabilitation."
"The grant approved Tuesday evening will help pay for acquisition, and some urgent foundation and brick repair to US Department of the Interior Historic Preservation standards. We estimate the total cost to be in the $352,000 range," he said.
Purchase price of the station is $235,000.
Phase 3 is the more expensive rehabilitation of the building interior, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lighting, insulation that will be funded with a stack of local, state and federal funding, Fox said.
He estimated it would be a year or so of applying for and securing the various funding sources.
The station itself is owned by Vermont Rail Systems, but the station sits on land owned by the state of Vermont. There are concerns about likely contamination from the longtime use of the area by trains, but construction consultants for the town said there would be little or no excavation as part of the project.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.