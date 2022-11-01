MANCHESTER — It might be Ukraine's war, but we're footing the bill, a Northshire-based global strategist said last week.
"NATO, the Europeans, the Americans have all said it's not up to us; it's up to Ukrainians to decide. It's sort of like giving someone a credit card and saying, 'Keep it, just send me the bill of how much you spent, but use it as long as you want to use it,'" said Alan Stoga, chairman and CEO of the Tallberg Foundation, a nonprofit global think tank with offices in New York and Sweden. "That has never, in my opinion, happened anywhere."
At Burr and Burton Academy's Bell Tower Room at Founders Hall on Oct. 25, Stoga spoke during a Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning talk to 35 attendees and 20 more who joined remotely via web link.
GMALL welcomed Stoga, a new Dorset resident, to share his career experience and views on the war in Ukraine. Stoga is a strategist and entrepreneur with extensive experience in communications and public relations, corporate consulting, digital media, geopolitics, banking and government.
A former managing director of Kissinger Associates, Stoga's talk focused on the current realities at play in the conflict and warned of the broader overarching implications of the war for Russia, Europe and America.
Though the West is financing and arming the Ukrainians, Stoga also said the war is beneficial for the United States, in business and the military-industrial complex.
"Companies are leaving Europe, and we are one of the big winners. What do you want to produce in a world in crisis? Energy, food and arms," he said. "For a military that thinks it's going to have a confrontation with the Chinese, the Ukraine war provides valuable training."
Stoga also identified the Ukraine war as being either a conflict of the past, or the future.
"The war is one of two possibilities," said Stoga, a former chief economist for the Bipartisan National Commission on Central America under President Reagan. "Either the Ukraine war is the last gasps of the Cold War, or it is the first skirmishes of a new war. If it is the first skirmishes of a new war, then it is much more serious."
Stoga said that Putin blundered in his misjudgment of the West's capabilities.
"Never in our history have we been so extensive with our sanctioning. We have put sanctions on everything that moves — on individuals, companies — and we swiped and froze some $300 billion that was sitting in the Federal Exchange and Reserve Bank of New York.
The global strategist added that there's never been a war like the one in Ukraine, where it is surviving because other countries are providing money, weapons and essential supplies.
"There's never been a war like this one. [They] have allowed Ukraine to decide when they win or lose," said Stoga, who once served as an international economist for the U.S. Treasury.
"We are massively supplying weapons and training. Ukraine is an economy of about $175 billion before the war. It's about a third smaller at the moment, but the West has given them, so far, something like $100 billion. That's a lot of money," Stoga said. "We are paying the salaries of the Ukrainian military, because they have no money of their own to pay their salaries... There are no taxes being collected. It is a mess."
Stoga also wondered about Putin's motives.
"What was Putin doing? What was on his mind when he decided to go to Ukraine? I always assume my opponents are rational," said Stoga.
He noted that Putin is a Russian nationalist, and that he thinks in nationalist terms.
"When James Baker was negotiating with the Russians after the fall of the Berlin wall, Putin took to heart Baker's promise that they wouldn't push NATO to Russia's borders," he said. "Baker did not write it down, but there were people in the room who heard him say it."
For Europe, Stoga — also founder of a strategic communications company and a private equity firm — has concerns over the looming energy crisis.
"There is no good outcome for Europe. This is Europe's worst nightmare," he said. "Now, in major European countries, electricity prices have increased nearly four times as much as they were prior to the conflict. This is bankrupting people and companies all over Europe. By betting on American security, cheap Russian energy and China for cheap markets and technology, for the first time since post-war recovery, the Germans and French have no clue what is going to happen next."
Wrapping up his talk, Stoga, also a risk management expert, commented that "the odds are this does not end well."
"Each week, you can see we go further down the path. More weapons, more seizures, more sanctions. It's all good stuff if you can bring it back on the Russians, but we need to ask if there is a point of diminishing returns."
