Hundreds of people soaked up the cold suds and the warm sunshine Saturday at the 11th Annual Brattleboro Brewers Festival, held at the fields adjacent to the Vermont Agricultural Business Education Center. Nearly 100 craft beer brewers and cider makers from Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts poured healthy samples of their product to happy festival-goers. There was also food, specialty craft vendors and live music by Mosey Down and Groove Prophet. Photos by Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer. More photos on page A7.
