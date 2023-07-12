TOWNSHEND — Janice Z Dog Training of Townshend will be hosting an informative Zoom session titled "Why Does My Dog Do That?" at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.
In this Zoom webinar, Janice Zazinski will discuss why dogs behave the way they do, cover common behavior issues, debunk some dog behavior myths, give ideas for immediate help and recommend when to consult a professional.
The $25 registration fee will be shared equally with the Windham County Humane Society. Register at janicezdogtraining.com/webinars/.