Drawing Wildflowers — discovering the inner life of plants
On the first two Saturdays of August, the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center will host a workshop with botanical illustrator Bobbi Angell. Participants will learn to examine wildflowers closely, a skill that will aid in identification and strengthen appreciation for the remarkable diversity of plants. With her scientific background, Bobbi will encourage students to observe carefully as they work on sketches, with an aim of combining accuracy and aesthetics to create attractive botanical illustrations. Composition and design techniques will be explained so details of plants can be displayed to reveal the beauty and complexity of a species. Refine your observational and artistic skills by dissecting flowers as you sketch them and learn terminology and techniques for depicting them accurately.
Bobbi Angell works for scientists at The New York Botanical Garden and other institutions, using herbarium specimens to illustrate floras, monographs and new species. Her pen and ink line drawings have depicted several thousand species from areas as diverse as the deserts of the Intermountain West to the tropical forests of Central French Guiana and Greater Antilles. Recent projects include an introduction to lichens of the Great Smokies and a field guide to the wildflowers of the Jura mountains of Switzerland.
The workshop will take place at BEEC in West Brattleboro from 10 am to 1 pm. The fee for the workshop is and $65 ($50 for BEEC members ). For more information or to register, visit www.beec.org or call (802) 257-5785.