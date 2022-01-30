WHITEHALL — Police identified the victim of a fatal crash as a Wilmington resident.
On Friday, the Vermont State Police based in Granville responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Whitehall. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that Jesse Nesbitt, 25, of Wilmington, was traveling south on the road when his vehicle went off the eastern shoulder of the road and struck a guide rail. Nesbitt then returned to the roadway, crossed into the southbound lane and collided head on with another vehicle.
Police said Nesbitt was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, Bruce Ferguson, 58, of Granville, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.