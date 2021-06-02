WILMINGTON — The town will no longer require masks inside of establishments.
“I think we can leave it up to the people themselves if they want to mask up,” Select Board Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said at the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday.
The board voted unanimously to rescind its previous order mandating facial coverings as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. State and federal guidelines changed last month to say that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks inside public places unless required by an establishment or municipality.
Fitzgerald said the board heard from some who want the local order to stay and others who want it to go away.
“We put it in place to have some uniformity,” he said.
Charlie Foster, co-owner of The Wilmington Inn, said the decision should be left up to businesses.
Board Vice Chairman John Gannon, who also serves as state representative of the Windham-6 district, said the governor’s latest executive order does not eliminate masks altogether inside establishments.
“Unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks indoors,” he said.
Board member Vince Rice, who drives for the Moover bussing service, said he will still have to wear a mask until September. Facial coverings continue to be required on public transportation and in hospitals and prisons.