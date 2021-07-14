WINDHAM — Voters will decide the fate of Windham Elementary School after parents petitioned the School Board to hold a vote.
“It would be best to close the school and tuition out our kids,” said Emily Goyette, one of the parents who helped start the petition.
The hope is for Windham to offer school choice for elementary school. Crystal Corriveau, a parent who supports the petition, said parents involved in the petition want to send their children to Flood Brook School in Londonderry because they feel Windham Elementary is “lacking.”
The petition called for a vote to close the elementary school starting June 30, adopt school choice for grades K-6 and authorize the board to provide for the elementary education of students by paying tuition. If the article passes, a second vote would determine whether to grant the board authority to pay tuition rates of an independent elementary school or an independent school before April 15 for the next academic year.
Superintendent Bill Anton said the Windham School Board warned a special meeting for the vote for Sept. 7 after receiving the petition. An informational meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the school.
The vote could happen from the floor or by ballot. Anton said the board is waiting to hear from the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office “about which they could do, should do or have to do.”
Corriveau said parents want offerings such as art, foreign language, after-school programs, a lunch/breakfast program and sports.
“They also have concerns about grade-based learning,” the parent said. “We only have two classrooms at Windham so K-3 is in one room and 4-6 is in the other. Given that we are so very small, the state does not put out a report on where Windham is in academics compared to other schools.”
Another worry among community members has to do with taxes and the school budget. Corriveau said people who signed the petition believe the school taxes and budget are too high for a two-room schoolhouse.
“They feel by going to choice, the children will get a better education for less money,” she said.
She estimated about 40 parents signed the petition.
Goyette said a small group of mothers in Windham started a group to discuss the school and what they want for their children.
“Academically, Windham is following what the other local schools are doing, but it doesn’t offer nearly as much as the other schools do as far as electives to enrich education,” she said. “The school board talks of finding ways to trim down the budget. I suppose you can streamline an academic skeleton, but to me that’s not the well rounded education that I want for my son. And relying on grants to pay for a piece of what these other schools offer as a regular line item makes me uneasy.”
Goyette said school enrollment totaled eight students last school year and it’s projected to reach 18 next school year.
Bridgette Blanchard of Windham said she supports it because she spoke with former students and parents of students, and a few moved out of town citing the school as a big reason.
“I learned that students felt unprepared socially and academically for middle school,” she said. “And that the battle over to keep the school open or close it has been addressed a few times in the past 25 years. We found that when you break down each school and what it offers Windham Elementary School is falling short. The school is doing the best with what it has. But, it’s the what it has part that needs improvement, something the principal/teacher has no control over.”
Blanchard added, “There’s a reason why no families moved to Windham during the pandemic when other schools nearby were getting nearly double class sizes.”
Closure of the school had been considered in 2018. Windham residents voted to shut down the school if a merger with the West River Education District passed.
The merger was rejected in a 508-166 vote in June 2019 in Brookline, Jamaica, Newfane, Townshend, and Windham.
Corriveau was part of the minority who supported the merger. Having visited the building many times since her children started classes in January, she said students are “very happy at the school.”
“That is good enough for me but I will support my fellow parents who want choice because I wanted support when I was advocating to merge with West River,” she said, adding that the vote is in no way a reflection of Principal Mickey Parker-Jennings or Assistant Administrator Sara Wunderle “because the one thing everyone agrees on is that they are wonderful and we are lucky to have them.”
Corriveau described seeing progress in math and reading skills for her children at the school as well as confidence.
“One of my children hated to sing and perform in front of people,” she said. “In five months, he now loves singing and putting on shows for the school and parents. The extra things we join are West River for sports and other activities in the surrounding areas.”
Corriveau said her only request was an updated playground and thanks to Parker-Jennings and Windham Central Chief Financial Officer Laurie Garland, it is currently being installed.
Erin Kehoe, another parent who supported the merger, said she wants to help parents who started the petition get what they want for their children. She said she loves Parker-Jennings, calling him “wonderful” and “outstanding with the students,” but also understands community members who hope to get more programming and socialization for their children.
“School choice is a good thing,” she said.
Board Chairwoman Beth McDonald said Anton and Garland are preparing information for voters.
“We will have budgets to reflect the school as we now stand and a budget to reflect closing the school and sending students out of town,” McDonald said. “Our school will operate as usual this year as we have signed contracts to honor. We have been very fortunate to have the support of our community for many, many years and I want to provide as much information as possible to make an informed decision as we face this issue.”
McDonald encourages voters to reach out to board members and Windham Central Supervisory Union staff with questions or concerns.
“One of my concerns is making drastic changes when we are very gingerly coming out of a pandemic,” she said. “I was so impressed with our little school educating in-person all year. Seeing the children with their masks was heartbreaking but also heartening, they were together and experiencing a normal day at school. A big part of that is our small size. We were able to accommodate the students in a safe environment with the support of the parents. Windham has always had very thoughtful and engaged citizens and I look forward to working through this issue together.”