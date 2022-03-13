BRATTLEBORO — Masks will remain mandatory this week in Windham Southeast School District after all.
On March 4, interim Superintendent Mark Speno told families face coverings would be optional starting this week. But on Friday, he told families he had been informed the night before that the WSESD Board would like to rescind the decision in favor of holding a forum.
“Therefore due to this reversal in decision by the WSESD board, masks for students, staff and visitors will continue to be mandated next week in all WSESD schools,” he wrote. “I ask that you participate in this meeting by respectfully sharing your thoughts, views and opinions.”
A forum will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School auditorium and via Zoom. The district spans public schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
Speno said the latest guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont Agency of Education allows for masks to be optional in schools and follows “the lead of our governor and health officials.”
“This week, all of our schools have been working with our children to adjust to this next transition,” he wrote to families. “Our COVID Coordinator, school nurses and administrators have collaborated on how this will look in our schools. The suggested guidance follows state and local guidance based on recommendations from our health professionals.”
School Board member Shaun Murphy said the board met Thursday for an executive session related to a sexual abuse investigation then several board members stayed on Zoom for a conversation without a quorum. He left the meeting before the talk but believes the mask mandate likely was discussed.
“I was not informed or consulted in any manner way or form on any of the decisions that have transpired,” he said Sunday, having responded to nearly 30 emails from community members who are upset by the announcement. “Normally, as a director, my responsibility is to go with the decision of the board regardless of my personal feelings. Let’s say something passed and I voted no, going forward, I would always take the side of the decision of the board in that decision and I wouldn’t say anything negative. But because this item on the forum and the request to the superintendent was unilateral, it really leaves me free to express what I feel as a director because I was not consulted. I was not involved.”
Murphy noted Vernon Elementary School, the only other school in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union with WSESD schools, will move forward with the optional masking policy.
On Tuesday, the WSESD Board discussed the policy during an update from Speno. No action was taken because the policy itself was not warned on the meeting agenda.
WSESD Board Chairwoman Kelly Young could not be immediately reached Sunday afternoon.