MONTPELIER — Plans to ramp up COVID-19 testing in schools to cut down on having students out of class have brought about concerns from school nurses and officials.
“I do worry that our very exhausted staff will be asked to do more,” Windham Central Superintendent Bill Anton said.
On Friday, the governor’s office said the state started distributing free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen tests for a program where unvaccinated students who are deemed “close contacts” of a positive COVID-19 case will take a daily antigen test at the beginning of the school day rather than staying at home. When students test negative and have no symptoms, they can go to class and extracurricular activities.
PCR testing at schools will cover unvaccinated close contacts out of quarantine, vaccinated close contacts three to five days after exposure and symptomatic students who test negative with an antigen test. Home PCR testing kits will be distributed to students, staff and family members who need to be tested.
“By adding these additional tools to the toolbox, we can minimize disruptions, more quickly identify cases, and above all, keep our kids in school, so they can get the education and opportunities for social interaction they deserve,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.
With just more than 10 percent of the student body at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School out at some point or another in September due to quarantining for symptoms or exposures, Principal Bob Thibault called the plan “a good idea.”
“However, I am very concerned about how the state drops this on schools,” he said. “We are short staffed and there’s a history of schools bearing the brunt of these sorts of plans, without sufficient guidance or support. Our staff cannot be asked to do anything additional at this time.”
School nurses are urging the state to ensure the program will not create more work for them. Thibault said a letter from Vermont State Schools Nurses Association outlining concerns with the program is supported by the Vermont Superintendents Association and Vermont Principals Association.
“What School Nurses heard translates as more hours added to already overloaded days,” the letter states. “Across the state, School Nurses are overwhelmed with contact tracing, taking verbal abuse from parents and community members when informing them about COVID protocols. School Nurses are concerned that their usual school nursing responsibilities are falling to the wayside, and feel conflicted when this demanding work competes with and infringes on our personal lives.”
Ben Truman, a spokesman for the health department, told the Reformer the state will be meeting with the school nurses association to discuss its concerns.
“We are here and ready to help with creative and critical solutions to the new problems COVID strains have created,” the school nurses association said in the letter. “We care so much about our school communities, children, staff, and families, so please utilize all we have to offer to ease the anxiety felt across the state around these testing programs.”
Changes to contact tracing were meant to help school nurses reduce their workload but “sometimes solutions provided are not always realistic,” the school nurses association said. Cited in the letter is the new guideline that says when 80 percent of the student population is vaccinated then contact tracing does not have to be done.
“The system by which we receive vaccination status voluntarily from parents is one in which realistically most schools will never reach 80 percent vaccinated status,” the school nurses association said. “Lessening contact tracing also feels very misguided when we are seeing more COVID cases than ever. This solution does not sit well with School Nurses who feel families and staff deserve the transparency of knowing when they or their student is a close contact, so they can be informed and make choices that are right for them and their loved ones.”
Vernon Elementary School Principal Mary Ross previously said she’s “optimistic that additional testing will increase opportunities for students to be in person and decrease time waiting for test results for families.” But she called the toll on school nurses “immense.”
“I am hopeful that systems emerge that better support the work that school nurses are doing throughout the state to support this process,” she said.
Interim Bellows Falls Union High School Principal John Broadley said school staff members are familiarizing themselves with the details of the program, which has many parts including reporting components.
“I think we’re going to digest it first then we’re going to see how our community feels before we do anything,” he said. “Like anything we do, it has pros and cons I guess.”
Interim Windham Southeast Superintendent Mark Speno said last week that in response to the unsustainability of having school nurses and principals continue the constant contact tracing, he plans to hire additional nursing staff and support staff.
“We take the information from the state as a guide and really work closely with our school nurses to develop a plan that supports our students and staff the best we can,” said Mary Kaufmann, principal of Oak Grove School in Brattleboro. “Additional testing will mean additional work for our school nurses and other school staff who will help support the testing. Currently, school administrators and school nurses are working together to determine the most feasible ways to ensure testing can happen along with all of the daily school nurse duties that go into the job. It’s a lot of work, however, through collaboration and the dedicated school communities we are a part of I hope it goes as smoothly as possible and with little additional stress to all those involved.”