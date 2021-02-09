BELLOWS FALLS -- The superintendent's office of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union is leaving its longtime location at the former St. Charles School in favor of a renovated office in Westminster Station.
The building, located on Route 5, is the former home of two tax preparers: Annette Spaulding and, following Spaulding, Catherine Harris.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt said the move would start Feb. 15. He told members of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board Monday night that the new owners of the building had done extensive renovations to the office building, including putting down all new carpeting and painting the interior of the building.
He said that Spaulding had recently sold the building to BLANK Palmer, and the supervisory union was renting the building from them at a cost of $48,000 a year. He declined to say how much the supervisory union was paying for the St. Charles lease.
The WNESU Pre-K program will remain in the building until the end of the school year, he said.
The move was prompted with problems with ventilation, he said, and as a result the school district's move was being funded with federal Covid funds.
The supervisory union has been looking to leave the former St. Charles School for more than a year and at one time was looking at a location in downtown Bellows Falls.