KILLINGTON — Professional freerider Alex Showerman is leading a two-day women's progression session open to the public and focused on freeride bike terrain.
“I wanted to find a way to bring all the magic of the women’s freeride movement home and create opportunities for women and girls back here in on the East Coast,” Showerman, who grew up in Vermont, said in an announcement about the camp. “It was important for this event to have an open registration so it could build the sport on a grassroots level, and maybe even discover the next talent in the sport.”
Killington Resort will host the session dubbed Foundation on Aug. 26 and 27. The resort said women’s freeride mountain biking has experienced exponential growth over the last several seasons, driven by the seminal Red Bull Formation in Virgin, Utah.
The camp is set to "focus largely on private progression sessions on Killington’s marquee jump trail Black Magic," according to the announcement. Participants also will be in clinics run by Formation founder Katie Holden on storytelling and social media, and SRAM on suspension set ups for big jumps.
The two days will culminate in a rider showcase open to spectators on Aug. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. The Red Bull Truck and a DJ will be joined by special guests and Red Bull Athlete Hannah Bergemann.
"Come on out and cheer us on," Showerman said in an interview, noting how camping is free in the Vale Parking Lot. "Everyone should come on up."
Showerman is a professional mountain biker, queer trans woman, storyteller and an advocate. Outside Business Journal named her one of the 20 most influential people in the outdoor industry last year.
"Alex Showerman went from working for congressional campaigns and lobbying to doing public relations for outdoor brands to her current job, competing on the women’s pro freeride circuit — what she sees as a natural evolution," the magazine states.
Showerman advocates for underrepresented people in the industry. She said Vermont is feeling safer these days.
For instance, banners at Killington said the resort welcomes everyone. They adorned a heart and rainbow flag.
Showerman said she always felt anxiety when going to bike parks.
"Would I be safe or bullied?" she said. "Seeing that visible representation, you are welcome here, is just so powerful. It feels like Killington is doing a lot of the right things as far as building the community beyond who gets traditionally marketed to, and I know they were excited about having this event as well."
White cis straight men represent 30 percent of the population, however, a recent study found that 96 percent of all televised sports coverage is of men’s sports, alexshowerman.com states.
"This is not a political statement, rather one of strategy," the site states. "Think about the opportunity that exists by broadening the audience of who your brand speaks to."
A vast majority of marketing in mountain biking is targeted to the "same narrow demographic," site states, explaining that only 16 percent of mountain bikers are women despite 40 percent all athletes being women.
“It’s exciting to see the progression within the women’s freeride community firsthand on the trails of the bike park,” Amy Laramie, director of brand marketing, events and special projects at Killington Resort, said in the event announcement. “We are constantly striving to foster the women’s mountain bike community with regular events such as our Divas of Dirt group rides, and Foundation is a great opportunity to take things to the next level.”
Showerman grew up in Thetford then left Vermont for college. She lived in northern New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
In 2012, Showerman returned to the Green Mountain State.
"That's when I got into mountain biking and absolutely fell in love with it," she said. "I got really involved with the community in Waterbury ... I did a lot of trail building."
Showerman moved out west in 2020 and her riding career took off. She got involved in the women's freeride scene and participated in a week-long progression camp with Bergemann.
Then Bergemann invited Showerman to her event Hangtime.
"That experience inspired me to want to create an event back here in Vermont," Showerman said.
Subsequently, Showerman was asked to be a digger at Formation. Seeing how progression occurred there also influenced the decision to start Foundation.
"It was hands down the coolest thing I've done in my life," she said.
Finding many clinics to be tailored to beginners, Showerman wanted to offer something different. She said she heard from people who want to ride with friends as a group.
The progression sessions at Killington will not involve instruction.
"But mentorship is really encouraged," Showerman said.
Showerman said the pros will be joined by "some really talented local riders who are coming out."
"I intentionally opened up registration for the broader public for any women who are looking to step in," she said.
Registration costs $100 and can be completed at eventbrite.com.