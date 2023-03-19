A woman holds a placard depicting French President Emmanuel Macron sitting on garbage cans that reads, "king of trash" during a protest in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university campuses in Paris as opponents of the change maintained their resolve to get the government to back down.