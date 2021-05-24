EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion
The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist.
In what EU leaders have called a brazen “hijacking” of the Ryanair jetliner flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday, they also demanded the immediate release of the journalist, Raman Pratasevich, a key foe of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
A brief video clip of Pratasevich, who ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organize massive protests against Lukashenko, was shown on Belarusian state television Monday night, a day after he was removed from the Ryanair flight.
Sitting at a table with his hands folded in front of him and speaking rapidly, Pratasevich said he was in satisfactory health and said his treatment in custody was “maximally correct and according to law.” He added that he was giving evidence to investigators about organizing mass disturbances.
In their unusually swift action in Brussels, the EU leaders also urged all EU-based carriers to avoid flying over Belarus, decided to impose sanctions on officials linked to Sunday’s flight diversion, and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into what they see as an unprecedented move and what some said amounted to state terrorism or piracy.
Malian soldiers take president, PM to military headquarters
Malian soldiers rounded up the president and prime minister Monday, hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier in the West African nation, witnesses reported.
There was no immediate confirmation as to why a meeting was abruptly called at the military headquarters in Kati, but it came just hours after the new Cabinet positions were announced, said to several witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of recrimination by the military.
The new Cabinet announced Monday afternoon did not include Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara. No reason was given for their exclusion, but the move suggested mounting divisions within the transitional government that is responsible for organizing new elections by next February.
The U.S. Embassy in Bamako, meanwhile, said it had received “reports of increased military activity in Bamako.” It urged Americans in Bamako to limit their movements.
As the meeting at Kati carried on into the night, there was no immediate comment from transitional President Bah N’Daw, a retired colonel major, nor from transitional Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.
— The Associated Press