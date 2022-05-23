A woman covers her face with a scarf to protect from heat wave rides through a dust storm in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, May 21, 2022. The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and it is a sign of things to come. An analysis by international scientists said that this heat wave was made 30-times more likely because of climate change, and future warming would make heat waves more common and hotter in the future.