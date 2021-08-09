The public is invited to the 20th annual Write Action Potluck Picnic, to be held
Saturday, Aug 21st from 12-4 (Aug 22 rain date). Bring a dish to share and chair
or blanket. Enjoy music (the wonderful ethereal music of Aura Shards), a chance
to schmooze, and enjoy great food. Write Action will supply paper plates, eating
utensils, cups and soft drinks.
Picnic-goers are invited to participate in short readings of poetry or short prose in
a names-in-a-hat open reading format. Let us celebrate our diverse voices!
Please note: Readings should be timed to 3 minutes, but you may read for up to
5 minutes if time allows (judged by number of readers).
Our popular Tee shirts, book bags, and coffee mugs will be available for sale, as
will copies of Print Town and Write Action anthologies.
This year's picnic will also be a celebration of Write Action's 20th anniversary.
If you are new to the area, this is a great way to meet your fellow writers/readers
and for us to meet you!
The picnic will be held at 640 Melendy Hill Road in Guilford.
Questions and RSVP: info@writeaction.org