BRATTLEBORO — For the second day in a row, accused wrong-way driver Bernard McDonald was unable to appear in court due to the injuries he sustained in a head-on collision on Interstate 91 in Dummerston Sunday evening.
McDonald, who is a patient at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, does not understand what is going on, his court-appointed lawyer Albert Fox told Judge John Treadwell. McDonald, 65, who lives in Westborough, Mass., told police he was in Vermont on Sunday visiting a daughter in Chester. He faces a total of 15 charges, and prosecutors expect to file additional charges once test results come back. McDonald told police he had been drinking beer earlier in the day, and police said there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath after the crash.
But rather than wait for McDonald to be discharged from the hospital, Treadwell imposed a long list of conditions on McDonald in absentia, which would prohibit him from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, or drinking any alcohol. Treadwell said his concern was in protecting the public.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown said he would make arguments for bail once Robertson is released from the hospital, as well as seek additional conditions of release.
Fox said that he has spoken with McDonald’s two daughters, who live in Vermont. Fox told the judge that it appears McDonald is temporarily incompetent. He earlier disclosed that McDonald has an apparent broken hip from the crash Sunday night, which sent five other people to the hospital.
“Mr. McDonald is in the hospital and basically ... he’s not going anywhere,” said Fox, who earlier in the afternoon was ordered by Treadwell to arrange for McDonald to appear via video for his arraignment. “He’s not in any shape to have a conversation with me,” Fox told the judge.
After a second conversation with hospital officials Tuesday afternoon, Fox said he learned McDonald was even more confused.
“Mr. McDonald is less coherent than he was yesterday,” Fox said, reporting what hospital officials told him. He was “not able to understand anything that was happening,” Fox reported.
As an example, McDonald apparently couldn’t identify what year it was.
Nonetheless, Fox said, “he’s expected to recover his competency,” without further explanation to the judge.
With that, the judge allowed Fox to enter a pro forma “not guilty” plea to the 15 charges on McDonald’s behalf. The charges include 10 counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of gross negligent operation, with serious injury resulting, and charges of excessive speed, eluding a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.
The four occupants of a 2019 Mercedes Benz van are patients at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center; police said their conditions are stable although they are suffering from serious injuries. Two of the occupants are from China, one from Mexico, and the fourth from Flushing, N.Y.
The fifth person, a man from Charlestown, N.H., whose truck was struck by the van after the crash, was treated and released from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
McDonald was clocked at more than 100 miles per hour by a Vermont State Police trooper in pursuit of him racing down the interstate Sunday evening, going southbound in the northbound lane. He was first reported to be in the wrong lane in Rockingham by another motorist, who called police, before he crashed in Dummerston head-on.
The judge also ordered that McDonald must report to the courthouse as soon as possible after he is discharged from the hospital, and no later than 24 hours.
