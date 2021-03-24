Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: You Belong

BRATTLEBORO — People stand in silence during a candlelight vigil on Tuesday as the names of eight people that were killed in the shooting in Atlanta on March 16 were read aloud. Of the eight people that were killed, six of them were Asian women.

Tracy Donahue led the vigil at Plaza Park to protest the violence and racism faced by Asian-American and Pacific Islander people, and to inspire healing in the community with a message of love and support that they belong in our communities.

“I just felt that we needed a timely response to that event,” said Donahue.

