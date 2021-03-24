Bonnie Girvan helps Ruedew Olfe, 15, light a candle during a vigil at Plaza Park, in Brattleboro, Vt. on Tuesday, a week after the shooting in Atlanta. The names of those who died in the shooting were read aloud as part of a protest against the violence and racism faced byAsian-American and Pacific Islander people.
Robin Morgan holds a sign that reads "Stop Asian Hate" and "You Belong,” during a candlelight vigil at Plaza Park, in Brattleboro, Vt. on Tuesday, a week after the shooting in Atlanta. The names of those who died in the shooting were read aloud as part of a protest against the violence and racism faced byAsian-American and Pacific Islander people.
Tracy Donahue leads a candlelight vigil at Plaza Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., to protest the violence and racism faced by Asian-American and Pacific Islander people.
The names of those who died in the shooting in Atlanta last Tuesday were read aloud during a candlelight vigil at Plaza Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — People stand in silence during a candlelight vigil on Tuesday as the names of eight people that were killed in the shooting in Atlanta on March 16 were read aloud. Of the eight people that were killed, six of them were Asian women.
Tracy Donahue led the vigil at Plaza Park to protest the violence and racism faced by Asian-American and Pacific Islander people, and to inspire healing in the community with a message of love and support that they belong in our communities.
“I just felt that we needed a timely response to that event,” said Donahue.
