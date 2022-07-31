NEW ENGLAND — Got a haunting? Who ‘ya gonna call?
New England is home to a group of paranormal investigators who, in their years of investigating, describe personal and terrifying experiences with the paranormal — everything from feeling a presence to having a physical encounter.
Betty Miller, the director of the group, and Lindsay Stevens, a group member, belong to Paranormal Investigators of New England, an eight member team with various paranormal backgrounds. While there are several types of paranormal groups, PI-NE is data driven.
They stay on top of the latest investigative equipment.
“I don’t know anybody who has more equipment than we do,” said Miller. They have body mapping, video, voice equipment and more. Mostly, they rely on their personal favorite — the trusty voice recorder.
The goal of each investigation is to be able to deliver a report to the client at the end. They tell the client their findings, what equipment was used and they deliver audio or video evidence that was discovered.
Here’s how they describe what they do.
To achieve a data-driven investigation, the team will first rule out any potential electrical or plumbing interference that may be causing the symptoms of a haunting. Investigators will focus on the hard evidence gathered, like voice recordings, and then add other observations to the report.
Post-investigation, the team might recommend the client cleanse their house, bring in clergy or another method to attempt to remove the paranormal. On the other hand, “not everybody wants it gone,” said Miller. They just want to know that the entity won’t harm them.
Miller and Stevens shared how they got involved in the paranormal world. In her late teens, Miller lived in a haunted apartment, and it sparked her interest in the paranormal. Eventually, she went to a paranormal conference and saw a booth for PI-NE. She gave the members at the booth her contact information, and a few months later she got the call. Now, she’s the leader of the team.
Stevens has always had an interest in the paranormal.
“I feel like every kid, and even adult, growing up has that thought of what goes on after we pass away,” she said. “Is there anything out there?” Later in life, she saw a loved one who had passed on, sparking her interest in the paranormal.
She wanted to find out what happened after death. She wanted to know how someone who had passed on could visit her. That’s when she reached out to Miller to join the team. She went on an investigation with PI-NE, “And now I’m kind of on this mission to figure it all out,” said Stevens.
Stevens’ first investigation with the team was at a religious organization, and while she was there, something physically knocked her down and scratched her neck. These scratches lasted for three months, she said.
Stevens describes herself as very sensitive.
“I can go into a space and say, you know, something isn’t right or something doesn’t feel right,” she said. While her abilities aren’t considered in data investigations, they do allow her to direct her teammates to where equipment should be used.
For example, Stevens said once she could feel something behind her touching her hair. It wasn’t visible to the naked eye, but when her partner used an SLS camera, a camera that can see and map humanoid entities, it confirmed that there was an entity right behind her.
Miller said her favorite paranormal experience is a “love hate experience. I think I liked it because it was such a rush. And I’ve never been that scared in my life.” She was with five investigators outside at night in southern Vermont. She described the area as a “paranormal playground.”
She said there were ashes of human remains spread in the area, there were possible Bigfoot creations and footprints, and soon Miller and her partner felt something charging at them.
“I think this thing is coming right at us … I turned to my partner whose eyes were the biggest pies I’ve ever seen … We gotta get out of here,” she said. The other investigators had intense experiences at the same time as Miller and her partner.
Throughout the experience and for the rest of the night, Miller had her voice recorder going. She said when she listened back, she heard the entity interacting with her. While they were about to leave the area they were investigating, the spirit said “I am here, come back.” Miller described the voice as “very soulless.” She said the entity continued to interact with her throughout the night, even when Miller and her partner were talking about TV shows. “It was just chattering back and forth,” she said.
Neither Stevens or Miller have any plans on retiring from paranormal investigations.
“It is addictive. It is like anything else — the more you know the more you want to know. It just raises the bar each time,” said Miller.
Stevens said, “What I really love about just working in the paranormal and our team is we’re always there to help people.”
For more information on Paranormal Investigators of New England, visit pi-ne.org.