To all Windham Southeast School District administration and staff: The WSESD Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge your hard work, determination, and commitment through the 2021-22 school year. You have worked miracles when the days were dark so that children went home with smiles and delightful stories. Thank you.
Adults in every school have created so many positive experiences for students. This achievement is due to the never-ending source of energy that was evident as you entered the building, as you greeted the children who became your children.
You taught them lessons that went far beyond academics in the classroom. You have modeled what we need our children to know at their core — the life lessons of kindness, compassion, and empathy. You have appreciated the differences that make each child a valued individual. Thank you.
You are the ones who frequently spend more time with students than with your own families, yet that does not deter you from giving your all every day. We thank you for your energy and smiles and good cheer. You have reserves of resilience that define excellence. Every adult in our District has contributed to the nurturing environment that defines a child’s day.
Thank you for all that you do for every student.
WSESD Board of Directors: Liz Adams (Putney); Michelle Luetjen Green (Dummerston); Anne Beekman (Putney); Deborah Stanford (Dummerston); Lana Dever (Brattleboro); Shaun Murphy (Guilford); Emily Murphy Kaur (Brattleboro); Kelly Young (Guilford); Tim Maciel (Brattleboro); David Schoales (Brattleboro)
Brattleboro, June 13